In the recent past, south films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara have become pan-India hits. Ever since this started happening, a lot of movies have been publicized as pan-India films by their makers before the release. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now said that if we become too obsessed with pan-India phenomenon, it will lead us nowhere.

Anurag Kashyap on the success of Sairat: “It destroyed Marathi cinema”

In a roundtable conversation by Galatta Plus, Kashyap said, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage.”

Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat is the only Marathi film that became a pan-India success. But Kashyap believes that this actually “destroyed” Marathi cinema. “I was talking to Nagraj and I told him Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema; the success of Sairat. Because suddenly people realised there is a possibility to make so much money so they stopped making those films (which they were making earlier). Everybody wanted to emulate Sairat,” he added.

On the work front, Anurag had one release this year in the form of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer thriller Dobaaraa.

