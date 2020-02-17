Trust the megastar, Anil Kapoor, to surprise viewers and he never disappoints. Not the one to rest on his laurels, the actor has now moved on to his next project after earning accolades for his stellar performance in the hit action movie Malang.

The seasoned actor has begun shooting for his upcoming Netflix Original Movie titled AK vs AK, which is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The first schedule of the digital movie commenced in Dharavi, Mumbai. This Netflix venture, however, is not the actor's first.

AK vs AK is the story of a brash film director who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star. While the star is relentlessly searching for his daughter, the director/kidnapper films the desperate search in real-time for his next blockbuster movie. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Talking about the upcoming film, Vikramaditya Motwane said, “AK vs AK has an extremely, unique and gripping storyline and Netflix is the perfect platform for it because of their organic disposition to take creative leaps of faith and constantly push the envelope every single time.”

“Attempting your craft on a completely different platform is both exciting and daunting, and it’s a challenge I’d take on only with a committed streaming service like Netflix. I’ve partnered with Netflix on Selection Day and Mowgli - Legend of the Jungle in the past and am amazed at how far and wide the stories have traveled. And being able to take this leap with Vikram (Aditya Motwane) and Anurag (Kashyap) promises to be an exceptional experience. I can't wait for these stories to come to life!" said Anil Kapoor.

