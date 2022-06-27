Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April 2022, are expecting their first child. The actress, who is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood film Heart Of Stone, took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy news.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting first child, announce pregnancy on social media

Alia Bhatt on Monday took to her Instagram to share a photo from the hospital in which she and Ranbir Kapoor are seeing a sonogram. "Our baby ….. coming soon."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched in an intimate ceremony on April 14 with close friends and family in attendance. The couple dated for several years before getting married. Their ceremony was widely covered in news and on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will star in Brahmastra which is releasing on September 9, 2022. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

