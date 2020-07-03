Bollywood Hungama

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 lands in legal trouble for hurting Hindu sentiments

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt made an announcement that her film Sadak 2 starring Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur and directed by Mahesh Bhatt will premiere on Disney + Hotstar. Amid lockdown and theatres being shut, the film will straight away head to OTT. The actress also released the first poster of the film featuring Mount Kailash.

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 lands in legal trouble for hurting Hindu sentiments

Now, the film’s poster has led them in a legal soup. The reports reveal that a complaint was filed before the court on July 2 against Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt for hurting Hindu sentiments for the use of Kailash Mansarovar on the poster. The complaint was lodged by a resident of Sikandarpur in Uttar Pradesh, Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

The complaint has been filed under lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar has fixed July 8, 2020 as the hearing date in the case.

While sharing the poster of Sadak 2, Alia who was very excited, said, “This movie is a homecoming in true sense. It’s the continuation of the first film.” She also revealed that Kailash Parvat plays a significant role in the film.

In the poster, as there are no characters shown she narrated a quote of her father Mahesh Bhatt revealing the reason behind it. She read out, “Mount Kailash - the ageless mountain has the footprints of gods and sages. It the abode of the god of all gods - Lord Shiva. Do we really need anything else or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is the place where all search ends. Sadak 2 is the road to love.”

