India has been facing the second wave of COVID-19. Amid the crisis, netizens have taken to various social media platforms to amplify various resources in order to help people in need. Alia Bhatt has now joined hands with journalist Faye D'souza in order to do the same.

"It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information.

I'm happy to be working along with Faye D'Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe. #Circle0fHope," she said in a statement on April 26, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

A day ago, Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor arrived back in Mumbai after spending time in the Maldives. Both the actors recently recovered from COVID-19.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.