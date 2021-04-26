Bollywood Hungama

Alia Bhatt to amplify resources amid on social media amid second wave of COVID-19 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India has been facing the second wave of COVID-19. Amid the crisis, netizens have taken to various social media platforms to amplify various resources in order to help people in need. Alia Bhatt has now joined hands with journalist Faye D'souza in order to do the same.

Alia Bhatt to amplify resources amid on social media amid second wave of COVID-19 

"It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information.
I'm happy to be working along with Faye D'Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe. #Circle0fHope," she said in a statement on April 26, 2021.

A day ago, Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor arrived back in Mumbai after spending time in the Maldives. Both the actors recently recovered from COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor befriends Alia Bhatt's cat Edward as the actress holidays in Maldives with Ranbir Kapoor; shares picture

