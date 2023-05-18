The first look poster of Ali Fazal's character in the upcoming Hollywood flick, Kandahar, is out!

Actor Ali Fazal is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming role in the high-budget Hollywood spy thriller, Kandahar. The first look poster has been revealed, showcasing Fazal in a rugged avatar against the backdrop of the desert. With an impressive lineup of co-stars and a talented director, this film promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Ali Fazal transforms into a riveting action hero in Kandahar look poster

In the first look poster of Kandahar, Ali Fazal's powerful presence grabs attention as he poses with a dirt bike amidst the desert landscape. This mega-action film features Fazal alongside renowned Hollywood action star Gerard Butler, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, known for his work in films like Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, Kandahar is set to release on May 26 in the United States.

Ali Fazal has been paving the way for Indian actors in Hollywood, achieving several noteworthy milestones. In 2017, he became the first Indian actor to play a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with Victoria and Abdul, starring alongside the legendary Dame Judi Dench. Now, he takes on another prominent role in Kandahar, solidifying his position as an international actor to watch.

Ali Fazal's rugged look in the first look poster of Kandahar has generated significant anticipation for this mega-action Hollywood flick. With an impressive cast, a talented director, and Fazal's proven acting prowess, Kandahar promises to be an adrenaline-pumping adventure that will further establish Fazal as a force to be reckoned with in the global film industry. Fans eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated film.

