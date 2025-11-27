Alaya F has always been the one who genuinely pioneers fitness among the Gen-Z, cementing herself as the true fitness icon who's often celebrated for her commitment and dedication. The actress embarked on a 75-Hard for the second time and documented her progress on her social media. Recently, she announced that she has been diagnosed with SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth), a day before she concludes her 75-Hard.

Alaya F reveals SIBO diagnosis during 75-Hard; says she’s been on antibiotics for 50 days

In her video, the actor shared, “It's day 74 of my 75-Hard of the year; I'm at the finish line. But today, instead of showing you guys progress photos, I actually have a personal story to tell you. You guys are probably used to seeing my stomach look a little like this (toned), but for most of this 75-Hard, my stomach has actually looked like this (bloated).”

She added, “For almost three months, I had a mystery illness that we just couldn't seem to diagnose. It turned out to be a severe case of something called SIBO, which causes constant bloating, terrible fatigue, inflammation, nutrient malabsorption, slow muscle recovery, low strength and brain fog. Basically, it's the worst thing that can happen to you while you're on a 75-Hard. And I've been on antibiotics for over 50 days now. It's safe to say that this 75-Hard was completely different from the last time I did it.”

She further revealed how this 75-Hard was different. “Last time, my workouts were about pushing myself to my limits. This time, it was just about showing up and getting the bare minimum done. Last time, I watched my body sculpt and transform - this time, I wasn't seeing any progress. I was only seeing symptoms. Last time, I kept adding more habits, more structure, more intensity. But this time, it was just about completing exactly what was required and letting that be enough.”

For Alaya, fitness has always been about consistency. “I realized that it's super easy to feel proud when everything looks great, but it's truly life-changing to feel proud when nothing looks great. So I suppose this 75-Hard taught me the most important lesson of them all. The true discipline is never about intensity; it's always about consistency,” she concluded.

Despite her obstacles, Alaya F always sets an inspirational example for her admirers. And this time too, she’s proven yet again that dedication and consistency go a long way.

