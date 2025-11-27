This January, the Khan family will step onto the streets of Mumbai as a family on a mission. At the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, they’ll run as the Home Run Squad—each at their own pace, but united by purpose. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, and Ira Khan will join the Dream Run (5.9 K), Junaid Khan will take on the Open 10 K, and Nupur Shikhare will run the 42 K full marathon.

Aamir Khan and family to run Mumbai Marathon 2026 in support of Paani and Agatsu Foundations

Their run supports Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation - two organisations bound by a shared philosophy: change begins with community and knowledge.

Founded by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Paani Foundation has transformed drought-hit villages in Maharashtra through training, science, and teamwork. What began in 2016 with the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup—a 45-day competition that taught villages how to conserve

water—has become a movement of learning and self-reliance today. The organisation’s ongoing Farmer Cup initiative takes the same approach to sustainable agriculture, proving that empowerment grows when people understand and act together.

Agatsu Foundation, created by Ira Khan makes mental health accessible, affordable, and human. From its free community centre and low-cost therapy clinic in Bandra to its knowledge programmes that turn psychology into everyday language, Agatsu focuses on

helping people build emotional hygiene, connection, and self-victory.

Both foundations believe that long-term change is possible when people take ownership of the solutions. One teaches farmers to read the land; the other teaches individuals to understand their minds.

In 2026, Paani Foundation’s mission is to scale pan-Maharashtra and work with every farmer in the state to improve their livelihood. In Agatsu’s 5 year journey, the learnings have given direction and confidence for the year ahead to go deeper, bringing mental-health knowledge to life in simple, creative, everyday ways — so it actually supports individuals, families and communities, the wider health system.

This change requires people to act unitedly. And with the run, the family’s appeal is simple: donate, share, and stay informed. Because every drop of knowledge, every act of care, and every kilometre run brings us closer—to water, to wellbeing, and to one another.

