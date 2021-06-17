Much before the release of the historical film Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, the film is facing protests by a section of people. The actor is set to play Prithviraj Chauhan in the Yash Raj Films' period drama, marking the debut of Manushi Chhillar who plays Sanyogita and helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The city of Chandigarh recently witnessed a strong demonstration against the film led by Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, who are demanding a title change.

The organisation has reportedly demanded that the name of the film cannot be just Prithviraj but should have the entire title of the King. They said that the full name of the film should be ‘Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ or ‘Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan’. They reasoned that Prithviraj Chauhan is the last of the Hindu emperor and the film should give him full respect with regard to the title. They also demanded that the film be shown to the representative of the organisation before its release. The organisation said they want to make sure that there is no controversy and that the history of the King is not tampered with.

The memories of the Mahasabha also warned that if the makers fail to address their demand then the film will face the same fate as the Kshatriya Samaj did to Padmaavat and Jodhaa Akbar in the past. During the demonstration, slogans were shouted and effigy of the film's producer-director and lead actor Akshay Kumar was also burnt.

Due to the pandemic, Prithviraj got delayed. Now, they have decided to release it on November 5, 2021.

