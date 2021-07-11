Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar gains weight for Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There is no denying the fact that Akshay Kumar has maintained strong standards of fitness throughout his career. However, recently he got that a chance to let himself go and feast to his heart’s content. Akshay who plays a character from Delhi in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan had to bulk up for the film.

Interestingly, he had to lose six kg to look leaner as a cop for Sooryavanshi. However, the actor is not at all complaining. “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!” he gushes.

Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai, will be seen sharing screen space with five fresh faces who play his sisters in the film.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar shares hilarious memes created by netizens on ‘Filhaal 2’

More Pages: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection

