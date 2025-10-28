The much-awaited bilingual action-drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026 — coinciding with the festive Gudi Padwa and extended Eid weekend. The makers announced the new release date with an intense new poster that has taken social media by storm, building fresh anticipation among fans across the country.

Taking to X aka Twitter, Adivi Sesh unveiled the new poster with the caption, “Ee Saari Mamulga undadhu ????? There’s NO LOOKING BACK #DACOIT This UGADI MARCH 19th 2026 in Theaters WORLDWIDE.” The announcement instantly went viral, with fans hailing the release as one of the most exciting line-ups for 2026.

The film, which has been the subject of widespread buzz ever since its announcement, promises to deliver a powerful mix of high-octane action, deep emotion, and a captivating love story. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s striking chemistry is already drawing attention, while the addition of Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role adds another intriguing layer to this ambitious project.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha marks his much-anticipated directorial debut. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by the same banner. Notably, it has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, positioning it as a true pan-India spectacle.

The story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo, promising a layered narrative that blends action with emotion and romance. With stunning visuals, powerful performances, and an original premise, Dacoit is expected to redefine how bilingual cinema connects with audiences across regions.

Currently in post-production, the film is said to feature breathtaking action sequences and a gripping storyline rooted in intense emotion and moral conflict. By choosing the Gudi Padwa and extended Eid weekend for its release, the makers are ensuring a festive theatrical celebration across audiences nationwide.

With its fresh concept, dynamic casting, and festival release date, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest cinematic events — where love, rebellion, and redemption meet on the big screen.

