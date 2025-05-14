The wait is finally over! The makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi series Alien: Earth starring India’s very own, Adarsh Gourav in one of the key lead roles is all set to have its premiere on 12th August this year on both FX network and Hulu. Alongside this thrilling announcement, the first look of the series showcasing Gourav in a greyish blue gear has been unveiled, setting the internet abuzz.

Adarsh Gourav’s Alien: Earth sets August 12 premiere, first look revealed!

Leading the chatter with excitement in India is Adarsh Gourav who plays the role of Slightly, who plays a pivotal role in the show. The actor took to his social media platforms to share the gripping first look of the series that is both directed and helmed by Noah Hawley. Alien : Earth is based on the iconic Ridley Scott’s Alien Franchise with Scott taking on the role of Executive Producer for the series.

The show takes place when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.

As the countdown to 12th August begins, Alien Earth has already established itself as one of the most awaited digital series of the year. With a stellar cast, cutting-edge production, and a gripping storyline, it’s poised to redefine the sci-fi genre.

