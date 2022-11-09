The late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, on March 12.

Academy Awards: Jimmy Kimmel returns to host 2023 Oscars for the third time

According to Variety, Kimmel’s return was announced Monday by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the Academy Awards. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host previously led the 2017 and 2018 telecasts.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.” As per the report, Kimmel’s Oscars return comes as the host recently extended his deal to continue at ABC for at least three more years, through the 23rd season of his talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement. “We know he will be funny and ready for anything.” Prior to the Kimmel, Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven have hosted the Oscar ceremony thrice.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also announced the news on Monday, 7 November. Taking to social media, the official page for The Academy wrote, “Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The report also shares that members will vote for this year’s slate of films from January 12-17, with the official nominations announcing on January 24. The 95th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Also Read: Emmys 2022: Jimmy Kimmel sparks backlash for lying onstage during Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech; Abbott Elementary actress reacts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.