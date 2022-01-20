Ashutosh Gowariker is a Hindi filmmaker who has worked as a director, actor, screenwriter, and producer. The Lagaan director recently had the honor to meet PM Narendra Modi.

He shared the following picture on his Twitter handle. “It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting!!”, he wrote along with a picture of himself and the Prime Minister

It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. ????

Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting!! pic.twitter.com/2GkC7y1nKy — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashutosh Gowariker is working on his next project.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.