“It was an absolute honor, privilege and a pleasure” – says Ashutosh Gowariker on meeting PM Narendra Modi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ashutosh Gowariker is a Hindi filmmaker who has worked as a director, actor, screenwriter, and producer. The Lagaan director recently had the honor to meet PM Narendra Modi.

"It was an absolute honor, privilege and a pleasure" - says Ashutosh Gowariker on meeting PM Narendra Modi

He shared the following picture on his Twitter handle. “It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting!!”, he wrote along with a picture of himself and the Prime Minister

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashutosh Gowariker is working on his next project.

