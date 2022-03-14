comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.03.2022 | 1:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bachchhan Paandey Gangubai Kathiawadi Jhund Radhe Shyam Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Abhishek Bachchan wishes 10th graders in his “dhaansu” Dasvi avatar

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Who is Ganga Ram Chaudhary? Why is this grown man preparing for “Dasvi”? What’s the fuss about? Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Instagram to share a small sneak peek of his next release Dasvi. All gung ho and "taiyyar" for 10th grade exams, the actor is a total laugh riot in the clip.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes 10th graders in his “dhaansu” Dasvi avatar

The cherry on top was a special message where Abhishek wished his "fellow" 10th graders good luck for their upcoming boards. But that's not all, seems like the students have quite a "paisa vasool" surprise to look forward to after exams! The promo reveals that Dasvi will release on the 7th of April on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi to skip theatrical release; to release on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7

More Pages: Dasvi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Free Guy and The Adam Project, Ryan…

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul…

Tara Sutaria replaces Kiara Advani in Murad…

Here's who was offered the lead in Gangubai…

Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Tamil…

Aamir Khan speaks about his daughter Ira…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification