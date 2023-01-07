Abhay Deol, who is known to voice his opinions on several issues, has spoken about the ongoing controversies surrounding Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. For the unversed, the film has become a target of several outfits due to the saffron colour swimsuit worn by Deepika Padukone in ‘Besharam Rang’ song. It created an uproar and CBFC has axed certain lyrics and scenes from the song too.

Abhay Deol on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan controversy: ‘If you want to make an issue of something, you can easily do it’

Talking about Pathaan, Abhay Deol told India Today, “It is not something unimaginable. If you look at the world today, it is polarised. If you want to make an issue of something, you can easily do it. It is possible. Many people have done it before and will continue to.”

“We do live in a polarised world. I think social media and technology have made information so fast, and it is also disinformation at so many levels. There is this tendency to reduce things to a headline. There is inconsistency everywhere, whether it be the media or people consuming that media. It is a volatile space, and that is an interesting subject, but do I believe in bans and cancel culture? It is more nuanced than that. I think banning doesn’t necessarily make it go away. It (the subject) goes underground,” he said.

On the work front, Abhay Deol will next star in Netflix project Trial By Fire. Based on the best-seller, “Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy” written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series will stream from January 13, 2022. Directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the human drama stars Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

