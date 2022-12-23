In a video, Abdu Rozik and Johnny Lever can be seen mimicking each other’s famous dialogues.

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik became a household name with his stint on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. However, he had to walk out of the show in the middle. While a section of fans is awaiting his return to the Bigg Boss house, a video of him, in the meanwhile, along with Johny Lever is making rounds on the internet.

Abdu Rozik and Johny Lever mimicking each other in THIS fun video is a laughter riot; watch

Interestingly, in the viral video, Abdu and Johny can be seen having a fun time together while mimicking each other. As the video starts, Abdu steps into Johny’s Phir Hera Pheri character and says, “abhi mazza aaega na bhidu,” to which Johny replies, “you are very chalak bro.”

For the unversed, Abdu’s “very chalak bro” remark in the BB house caught the attention of many. The internet was flooded with numerous Instagram reels and funny videos made with reference to Rozik’s comment.

Talking about Abdu’s exit from the show, it was then announced that Bigg Boss allowed Abdu to step out of the house and shoot for his project. It is said that he would also be allowed to return to the game after he completes his project. Abdu walked out of the house days after his talent management company slammed a prank played on the celebrity.

On the day of his co-contender Nimrit Ahluwalia’s birthday, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer suggested Rozik write Happy Birthday Nimrit on his bare body. Meanwhile, they planned to play a prank on him as they wrote “I Love Tatti” on his back. Many including host Salman Khan slammed Sajid Khan for his behaviour.

On the other hand, talking about Johny Lever, he is playing a pivotal role in the latest release Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

