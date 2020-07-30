Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.07.2020 | 1:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Aashutosh Bhakre, husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, dies by suicide

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In one of the most tragic news, Marathi actor Aashutosh Bhakre passed away on July 29. The 32-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in Nanded, Marathwada region.

Aashutosh Bhakre, husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, dies by suicide

The police official said that he was found hanging at his flat in Ganesh Nagar. He was the husband of actress Mayuri Deshmukh. Officials revealed the reason behind his death is unknown yet. An accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded. The case is currently under investigation.

As per reports, the actor was reportedly suffering from depression. He had recently shared a video on social media about mental illness and why someone opts to take their own life.

Ashutosh Bhakre acted in films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka. 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Here’s when Hina Khan will begin shooting…

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to…

Sonu Sood to organise free medical camps…

Ayushmann Khurrana turns cross-functional…

Sonu Sood gets in touch with actor Anupam…

Woh Lamhe writer Shagufta Rafique refutes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification