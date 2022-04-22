comscore

Aamir Khan to tell a special ‘kahaani’ on April 28

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier today, superstar Aamir Khan left his fans befuddled with a video that revealed how the superstar will share a special ‘kahaani’ on the 28th of April.

In the video shared by Amir Khan’s production house, the star was seen acing his batting skills, about which we are aware from the time of Lagaan. In the video, Aamir promises to narrate a story on the 28th of April. Looking at his enthusiasm for narrating the tale, the players around him hail a loud ‘Yes’!


The fact that Aamir Khan is rarely in the public eye piqued the curiosity of his fans and movie aficionados even more.

Though there are several theories floating around about what the ‘kahaani’ might be; ranging from some life lessons, and personal trivia to a new professional development, the details are being kept tightly under wraps at the moment.

Known to be a fiercely private person, the superstar’s recent video has created quite a stir over social media platforms as we eagerly await to unravel this mystery on the 28th of April.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is all set to bring audiences his labour of love, Laal Singh Chaddha also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Advait Chandan.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan and son Azad welcome summer season by binge-eating mangoes, see photo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

