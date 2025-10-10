Tron: Ares (English) Movie Review: TRON ARES dazzles with visuals and music.

Tron: Ares (English) Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Jared Leto, Greta Lee

Director: Joachim Rønning

Tron: Ares Movie Review Synopsis:

TRON: ARES is the story of a highly sophisticated Program creating havoc in the real world. Eve Kim (Greta Lee) is the current CEO of Encom who manages to locate the 'Permanence Code' created by Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges). She hopes to use the code for humanitarian purposes, more so after the death of her sister due to cancer. Meanwhile, Encom's competitor Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters) of Dillinger Systems has created Ares (Jared Leto), a super-intelligent program. Julian hopes to make a killing by selling the technology behind Ares. However, he has hidden from the investors that Ares can leave the Grid and be in the real world for only 29 minutes. Before the world can know about it, Julian looks for the 'Permanence Code'; it would solve this issue once and for all. He finds out that Eve has located the code and is carrying it with her in a drive. Ares is asked to go behind her and get the drive at any cost. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Tron: Ares Movie Story Review:

David DiGilio and Jesse Wigutow's story touches upon the dangers of AI and hence, it is relevant. Jesse Wigutow's screenplay has issues, but overall, it is imaginative and gripping. The dialogues are normal.

Joachim Rønning's direction is decent. On the positive side, he has given the film a very stylish treatment. The duration is kept in check (119 minutes) and there's no dull moment. The bike chase sets the mood, while the chase that takes place in the Grid is also memorable. Fans of the series will be excited as the makers have given a nice ode to the previous two parts, more so to TRON [1982].

On the other hand, the film starts on a shaky note. Too much information is thrown at the viewers, and it takes time to process it all and understand the conflict. Since it deals with science and gaming, not all will be able to properly decipher. The ending is underwhelming and lastly, the series doesn't have a following in India. Unlike FINAL DESTINATION, this is not a film one can enjoy without watching the earlier films in the series. There's a definite connection and this cuts down its target audience.

Tron: Ares Movie Review Performances:

Jared Leto gets his act right. He’s apt for the part and underplays the character neatly, which was a big requirement. Greta Lee has a crucial role and delivers a fine performance, though she gets overshadowed by Jared. Evan Peters is decent, while Jodie Turner-Smith (Athena) leaves a tremendous mark, more so in the second half. Gillian Anderson (Elisabeth Dillinger) makes her presence felt. Hasan Minhaj (Ajay Singh) and Arturo Castro (Seth Flores) are decent and Selene Yun (Tess Kim) doesn’t have much to do. Jeff Bridges is lovely in the cameo.

Tron: Ares movie music and other technical aspects:

Nine Inch Nails' music is one of the USPs. It elevates impact big time. Jeff Cronenweth's cinematography is breathtaking. The action is another highlight. The VFX and Darren Gilford's production design are top-class. Christine Bieselin Clark and Alix Friedberg's costumes are appropriate. Tyler Nelson's editing is too quick in the beginning, but overall, its fair.

Tron: Ares Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, TRON: ARES delivers some exhilarating moments elevated by its pulsating music and stunning VFX. However, inconsistent writing and a lacklustre finale prevent it from reaching its full potential. With the franchise’s limited fan base in India, its box office impact is likely to remain modest despite its visual brilliance.