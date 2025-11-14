The Running Man (English) Movie Review: THE RUNNING MAN has a great premise.

The Running Man (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Glen Powell, Josh Brolin

Director: Edgar Wright

The Running Man Movie Review Synopsis:

THE RUNNING MAN is the man of a common man who brings social change. The film is set in the future and America has become a totalitarian dystopia and under the control of an organization named Network. Ben Richards (Glen Powell), a resident of the Slumside in Co-Op City, is married to Sheila (Jayme Lawson) and they have a daughter named Cathy. Ben has been fired several times and is under financial stress. Moreover, Cathy is severely ill and they need to make quick cash to save her life. The only way to do so, according to Ben, is to participate in a TV show called 'The Running Man', run by the Network. Sheila is against this idea as contestants of the TV show usually get killed; such are the rules of the game. Yet, Ben decides to participate. Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), the show's producer, also persuades Ben to go for it, as the former realizes that the latter's attitude and arrogance will lead to higher viewership. Ben agrees and as per the rules, he now has to run to save his life and give a better future to his family. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

The Running Man Movie Story Review:

THE RUNNING MAN is based on the novel by the same name by Stephen King. The story is fascinating and relevant as some of the aspects shown in the film mirror the reality, albeit only to some extent. Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright's screenplay is peppered with dramatic and action scenes, but loses steam after a point. The dialogues are sharp.

Edgar Wright's direction is decent. He introduces the dystopian world very well and tries his best to keep the narrative simple. The rules of the game are a bit complicated and this is where the film goes over the head. But once the game show begins, the narrative gets simplified automatically. The action scenes in the first half keep the interest going. Gradually, Ben becomes a messiah and this bit also adds to the fun.

On the flipside, the second half is not as exciting as the novelty wears off. The track of Amelia (Emilia Jones) doesn't work as intended. Elton's (Michael Cera) track is promising but his decision to call the Network authorities seems far-fetched. Also, the Network, after a point, attempts to stop civilians from assassinating Ben. However, no one can be in so much control, especially when a section of the population is baying for his blood. The climax is also quite convenient.

The Running Man Movie Review Performances:

Glen Powell is apt for the part and he brings the right amount of vulnerability, anger and star value. However, his temper issues initially don't come across convincingly. Josh Brolin is aptly cast and delivers a bravura performance. Jayme Lawson is lovely in a supporting role. Colman Domingo (Bobby T) gets into the skin of the character flawlessly. Lee Pace (Evan McCone) is decent. Michael Cera plays his part with panache while Emilia Jones is fair. Daniel Ezra (Bradley) leaves a mark. William H. Macy (Molie), Katy O'Brian (Laughlin), Martin Herlihy (Jansky) and others are fine.

The Running Man movie music and other technical aspects:

Steven Price's music has a commercial appeal. Chung-hoon Chung's cinematography is breathtaking. Marcus Rowland's production design is futuristic, while Julian Day's costumes are realistic. Paul Machliss' editing should have been slicker.

The Running Man Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, THE RUNNING MAN rests on a fascinating premise but fails to entice due to its long length and weak second half. It has negligible buzz and hence, it’ll struggle to find an audience in India.