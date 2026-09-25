Primetime (English) Movie Review: PRIMETIME impresses but uneven writing holds it back.

Primetime (English) Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Robert Pattinson, Skyler Gisondo

Director: Lance Oppenheim

Primetime Movie Review Synopsis:

PRIMETIME is the story of an ambitious television personality. The year is 2006. Chris Hansen (Robert Pattinson) is a television journalist working for NBC and the host of the show ‘To Catch A Predator’. With the help of producer Andie Bender (Merritt Wever) and Xavier Von Erck (Matthew Maher), the eccentric leader of the online civilian vigilante group ‘Perverted-Justice’, Chris introduces a new format on television, in which suspected online child predators are lured to suburban decoy homes rigged with hidden surveillance cameras. The operation also requires an adult who can convincingly pass off as a minor. Twenty-three-year-old Dan Plumb (Skyler Gisondo) fits the bill and joins the team. The bosses at NBC are impressed by the show’s ratings and decide to give it a coveted primetime slot. Chris is on cloud nine, but his joy is short-lived as the show’s growing popularity also brings increased pressure and scrutiny. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Primetime Movie Story Review:

PRIMETIME is adapted from the 2007 Esquire article 'Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die' by Luke Dittrich. Ajon Singh's story is inspired by real-life events and is quite fascinating. Ajon Singh's screenplay is a mixed bag. While some scenes are exceptional, several sequences fail to make the mark. The dialogues are okay. As it happens with most films released by PVR Inox Pictures, there are no subtitles and hence, some dialogues might not be easy to comprehend.

Lance Oppenheim’s direction is stylish. What stands out about the storytelling is the manner in which several scenes are presented like an investigative television show from the 2000s. Hence, expect harsh CRT monitor blues, bleeding VHS tones, surveillance-camera footage and extreme close-ups. The narrow 1.50:1 aspect ratio also works well in this regard. The manner in which the team goes about exposing the predators makes for an interesting watch. Dan Plumb’s character and his dilemmas are also presented effectively.

On the flipside, the interest levels dip at several points. The track involving Chris’ personal life fails to engage. Moreover, the narrative style is quite niche and, hence, may not be everyone’s cup of tea. The finale is intriguing but also feels a bit abrupt.

Primetime Movie Review Performances:

Robert Pattinson rises about the shortcomings of the writing and delivers a performance that is nuanced and effective. Chris's cold narcissism and an insatiable lust for ratings comes across very well on screen thanks to Robert's performance. Skyler Gisondo has a crucial part and delivers a fantastic performance. Merritt Wever and Matthew Maher leave a huge mark. Phoebe Bridgers (Del Harvey) is okay and doesn't get much scope. The same goes for Anna Faris (Mary; Chris's wife). The actor playing the Murphy police chief and child predators do well.

Primetime movie music and other technical aspects:

Ari Balouzian's music is sinister, as per the film's mood. David Bolen's cinematography is one of a kind. Alex DiGerlando's production design and Alex Bovaird's costumes are realistic. Daniel Garber's editing is functional and could have been sharper.

Primetime Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, PRIMETIME boasts of a fascinating premise, stylish treatment and a terrific performance by Robert Pattinson. But the uneven writing, niche narrative and lack of consistent engagement restrict its impact.