Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (English) Movie Review: NOW YOU SEE ME NOW YOU DON'T has its share of entertaining moments.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (English) Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Rosamund Pike

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Movie Review Synopsis:

NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T is the story of the return of the Horsemen. Nearly ten years after the events of NOW YOU SEE ME 2 [2016], it comes to light that the Four Horsemen - J Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) and Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher) - perform a magic show in New York. Bosco Leroy (Dominic Sessa) is present in the audience; he's called on the stage and Merritt puts him to sleep. In a trick that stuns the audience, they 'enter' his body and steal money from a crypto businessman, also present in the audience. Interestingly, it comes to light that Horsemen were not present at the show and they didn't even shoot it. Bosco and his friends, Charlie (Justice Smith) and June (Ariana Greenblatt) planned the whole thing. Atlas enters their hideout and confronts them over their mischief. He also informs them that The Eye has enlisted them for a heist. This time, the target is Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), whose diamond company is a front for funding some of the biggest crime syndicates of the world. Veronika owns Heart, the world's largest queen diamond, and this is what The Eye wants them to steal. Atlas is not alone. He's joined by Merritt, Jack and Henley. However, the Horsemen don't seem to be the best of friends anymore, adding to the complications. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Movie Story Review:

Eric Warren Singer and Michael Lesslie have written a story that must have sounded exciting on paper. Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Seth Grahame-Smith's screenplay has its share of entertaining moments but falls short to some extent when compared to the previous parts. The dialogues are hilarious.

Ruben Fleischer's direction is simple and massy. To give credit where it's due, a few magic tricks shown in the film do catch your attention and raise a 'how did they do it' kind of curiosity among the viewers. This is especially in Charlie and Co's trick and the one involving the diamond. The film also scores with the humour quotient. The police station, too, adds to the madness.

On the flipside, the makers don't up the stakes. Viewers have seen far more exciting and astonishing heists in the first two films of the series and this film falls short on that front. The trick in the climax is a similar one done in the last film. In fact, the film falls in the second half and ideally, the makers should have come up with a better culmination. The suspense is unexpected, but again, it doesn't wow you.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Movie Review Performances:

Jesse Eisenberg, as always, delivers a suave and cool performance. Woody Harrelson yet again proves to be a scene-stealer. Dave Franco gets limited screen time and is passable. Isla Fisher looks stunning and delivers a lovely performance. Rosamund Pike is just okay as the villain. Ideally, such a powerful person should have created bigger hurdles for the Horsemen. Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Justice Smith are welcome additions and do well. Morgan Freeman (Thaddeus Bradley) is damn good in an extended cameo.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't movie music and other technical aspects:

Brian Tyler's music is in sync with the film's theme. George Richmond's cinematography adds to the film's scale. Sophie Canale's costumes and David Scheunemann's production design are glamorous. VFX is top-class. Stacey Schroeder's editing is satisfactory.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T has its share of entertaining moments but falls short of the impact created by the first two parts. Nevertheless, the popularity of the franchise should ensure respectable footfalls in cinemas, at least in the opening weekend.