Lilo & Stitch (English) Movie Review: LILO & STITCH is a delightful entertainer.

Lilo & Stitch (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Lilo & Stitch Movie Review Synopsis:

LILO & STITCH is the story of a lonely girl and a mischievous alien. On planet Turo, the United Galactic Federation convicts evil scientist Dr Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis) for creating a creature, code-named 626, though he wasn't given the authorization to do so. Realizing that 626 is an aggressive and near-indestructible creature with advanced learning capabilities, the Federation, under the leadership of the Grand Councilwoman (voiced by Hannah Waddingham), decides to eliminate 626. 626, however, escapes. He hijacks a space cruiser and moves towards Earth where he crash lands on Kauaʻi, Hawaii. One thing leads to another, and he is taken to an animal shelter where he impersonates a dog. Here, a 6-year-old girl, Lilo (Maia Kealoha), sneaks him out with the help of an elderly helpful neighbour, Tūtū (Amy Hill) and adopts him. She names him 'Stitch'. Lilo is going through a challenging time. Her parents are no more, and her elder sister Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong) is trying her best to take care of her while working at a restaurant. On top of it, Mrs Kekoa, a social worker, is concerned with the way Lilo is being brought up and her violent fights with her classmates. She orders Nani to get her act right; or else, the State will be compelled to place Lilo in foster care. At such a point in life, the presence of Stitch complicates matters even more. If that's not enough, Dr Jumba and United Galactic Federation Earth expert Agent Pleakley (Billy Magnussen) are sent to Earth to capture Stitch and safely bring him back without letting the Earthlings know about their mission. And that's not all. Stitch crashing his space vehicle alerts the CIA. Agent Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B Vance) is convinced that an extra-terrestrial creature is present on the island and he's asked to capture it. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Lilo & Stitch Movie Story Review:

LILO & STITCH is adapted from the 2002 animated film of the same name. The story is impressive and different from the usual Disney family films. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes's screenplay is breezy and peppered with entertaining moments. However, the writing has a few loose ends. The dialogues add to the fun and are also emotional in some scenes.

Dean Fleischer Camp's direction is decent. The film is longer than the animated version by nearly 20 minutes. Yet, he ensures that it doesn’t seem stretched or boring. A lot is happening every moment. The character of Stitch is naughty and at the same time very adorable. Hence, the kids especially would lap it up. What is also striking is the bond shared by the sisters. This aspect paid dividends to Disney in FROZEN [2013]; LILO & STITCH can also benefit. The climax is the best part of the enterprise. It is thrilling and also quite moving.

On the flipside, a few jokes don’t land well, more so in the first half. Two things are quite bewildering. Firstly, no one raises an eyebrow when Stitch passes off as a dog. This aspect didn’t cause an issue in the animated version but this is a live-action flick and here, it doesn’t look convincing when Stitch is impersonating a canine. Secondly, Nani loses work opportunities because of Stitch but she doesn’t seem to mind much. This is also difficult to digest as she needs the job to save her sister from foster care.

Lilo & Stitch Movie Review Performances:

Maia Kealoha is very cute and shoulders the lead role with full conviction. Sydney Elizebeth Agudong is an actor to watch out for. She delivers a praiseworthy performance. Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen are great and add to the entertainment value. Courtney B Vance lends able support but is let down by the writing. Amy Hill leaves a huge mark and her character will be loved. Maia Kealoha and Kaipo Dudoit (David Kawena) lend able support. Hannah Waddingham’s voiceover is apt. Lastly, Chris Sanders is lovely as the voice of Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch movie music and other technical aspects:

Dan Romer's music is well-woven and pays tribute to the Hawaiian setting. Nigel Bluck's cinematography is spectacular. Todd Cherniawsky's production design is authentic and Wendy Chuck's costumes are realistic. The VFX is top-class. Adam Gerstel and Phillip J Bartell's editing is a bit slow in the first half but satisfactory overall.

Lilo & Stitch Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, LILO & STITCH is a delightful entertainer that appeals to both kids and the entire family. With its release timed perfectly for the summer holidays, it holds strong potential to attract audiences, especially at urban multiplexes.