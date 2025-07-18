I Know What You Did Last Summer (English) Movie Review: I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER fails to impress.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Joshua Orpin

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

I Know What You Did Last Summer Movie Review Synopsis:

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER is the story of a group of friends and a murder. On the 4th of July, Danica Richards (Madelyn Cline) gets engaged to Teddy Spencer (Tyriq Withers). Their old friends, Ava (Chase Sui Wonders) and Milo (Jonah Hauer-King) arrive in their hometown, Southport, on this happy occasion. They decide to go to a secluded beach to watch the fireworks. They bump into another old friend, Stevie (Sarah Pidgeon), and she also joins them. On the way, they unintentionally cause an accident, leading to the death of a car driver. The friends are divided over the next course of action. Ava and Stevie want to call the cops, but the rest of them realize that if they do so, they can get arrested, affecting their careers. Teddy's father Giant Spencer (Billy Campbell) is a big shot in Southport and he ensures the case is dismissed as that of a road accident. One year has passed. Ava and Milo return to Southport for Danica's wedding to Wyatt (Joshua Orpin) after she breaks up with Teddy. During the wedding celebrations, Danica gets a letter simply stating 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. It scares her, Ava, Milo and Teddy. Soon, dead bodies start piling up and moreover, they also learn that a similar spate of killings took place in the town before. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Movie Story Review:

Leah McKendrick and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's story is intended to take the franchise forward with a dash of nostalgia. Sam Lansky and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's screenplay is weak and full of loose ends. The dialogues are okay.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's direction is not good. To give credit where it's due, the way Southport is depicted is impressive. A lot of changes have occurred here after the town suffered negativity due to the 1997 killings. This bit is intriguing and also realistic. Some jump scares are also frightening while the suspense is unexpected.

On the flipside, the terror level this time is very low, compared to the first two films. The character of Danica is shown to be dumb and instead of amusing viewers, it'll irritate them. The goings-on are not convincing at all. Agreed that Grant downplays the deaths since he doesn't want the town to get a bad reputation. But at the same time, his son's life is also in danger. Yet, he doesn't take precautions. The 1997 version was believable as CCTV cameras were barely present on the streets. Now, the situation has changed and it shouldn't have been difficult for cops to track the killer. Also, it is laughable that Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) had CCTV cameras and even motion sensor detectors around her house. But no such security systems were present in Teddy's palatial residence. The climax is another downer. Ideally, the film should have ended with the boat scene. The extended finale spoils not just the film but also the series.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Movie Review Performances:

Madelyn Cline is quite over the top. Chase Sui Wonders has the maximum screen time and she performs ably. Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King deliver fine performances. Sarah Pidgeon leaves a mark. Billy Campbell and Joshua Orpin are okay. Jennifer Love Hewitt is superb while Freddie Prinze Jr (Ray) is decent but is let down by the writing.

I Know What You Did Last Summer movie music and other technical aspects:

Chanda Dancy's music is in sync with the feel of the film. Elisha Christian's cinematography is neat. Action is gory. Courtney Andujar and Hillary Andujar's production design is authentic. Mari-An Ceo's costumes are glamorous. Saira Haider's editing is passable.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER fails to impress due to a weak script and disappointing climax. At the box office, it will prove to be a damp squib, despite the popularity of the series.