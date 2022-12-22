Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (English) Movie Review: GLASS ONION A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY works due to the plot, performances and spellbinding climax.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (English) Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is the story of the world’s famous detective solving a mysterious case on an island. On May 13, 2020, a group of friends who are bored of the Covid lockdown measures suddenly find some excitement in their lives when they receive a mysterious box from their friend, the billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). The box consists of a series of puzzles and once it’s solved, the ‘Disruptors’, namely Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr), supermodel turned fashion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), men's right activist Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) and Miles's ex-business partner Cassandra 'Andi' Brand (Janelle Monáe), find a letter in the box stating that they are invited to spend a fun-filled weekend with Miles at his island in Greece. The friends excitedly reach the location only to find that they are not the only ones. Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is also present as he also receives the invitation in the puzzle box. The ‘Disruptors’ are astonished to see Andi among them since she had a huge fallout with Miles just a few months ago. On the island, they are welcomed by Miles and he assures them that they’ll play an interesting murder mystery game. Miles, however, tells Blanc that he never sent the puzzle box to him. Nevertheless, Miles states that he’s happy to have him spend the weekend on his island. At night, the ‘Disruptors’ and Blanc assemble at the ‘Glass Onion’ structure on the island to play the murder mystery game. As luck would have it, a real murder takes place and Blanc is compelled to take charge and find out the culprit. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Rian Johnson's story is splendid and nicely takes the franchise forward. Rian Johnson's screenplay is very effective and entertaining. Like it should be in a true blue murder mystery, he peppers the narrative with intriguing characters and mysterious circumstances and then takes the writing to another level in the last act. However, the first half is a bit dragging. The dialogues are impressive, especially the ones mouthed by Blanc. The sweatshop dialogue in the second half is too funny.

Rian Johnson's direction is neat and uncomplicated. He made good use of the setting in the first part, KNIVES OUT [2019], which made many believe that it was an adaptation of a classic mystery novel. That kind of treatment is obviously missing here due to the change of setting. Nevertheless, it makes for a fine watch. Also, despite Covid-19 creating havoc like never before, most films across the world have chosen not to incorporate it in their script or even talk about it. GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is a rare film that is set amid the pandemic and even acknowledges it.

Though the build-up was needed in the first half, it does drag the proceedings. The scene where the murder mystery game is played doesn’t impress. Also, the build-up goes on and on and it also gets clichéd, reminding people of many films in this space, especially the recently-released DEATH ON THE NILE [2022]. Hence, one gets restless to know when the much-awaited murder will take place! Once that happens, thankfully, the interest levels do go up. Moreover, the flashback is quite impressive. It’ll make you realize how the writers smartly left gaps in the narrative in the first half without even making viewers realize it. The climax is unique and will be loved.

Speaking of performances, Daniel Craig, as expected, is superb in the role of Benoit Blanc. The mystery element attached to his character is limited this time but he compensates for it with his wit and humour. He’s not even present during a crucial part of the film but still, one won’t feel that he has limited screen time. Edward Norton is too good and his character has an uncanny resemblance to a popular billionaire. Janelle Monáe leaves a huge mark with her performance. She also looks quite stunning throughout the film. Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson are dependable. Dave Bautista is impressive. Leslie Odom Jr and Jessica Henwick (Peg) get limited scope. Madelyn Cline (Whiskey) is decent. Ethan Hawke and Hugh Grant are great in special appearances.

Nathan Johnson's music enhances the impact. Steve Yedlin's cinematography is simple. Rick Heinrichs's production design is very rich and the glass onion structure is beautiful and grand. Jenny Eagan's costumes are appealing for all the characters. Action is minimal. Bob Ducsay's editing is fine.

On the whole, GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is a justified sequel and works due to the plot, performances and spellbinding climax. Had it been released in cinemas, it would have emerged as one of the biggest theatrical hits of 2022.