Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (English) Movie Review: DOWNTON ABBEY THE GRAND FINALE is a heartfelt closure.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter

Director: Simon Curtis

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Movie Review Synopsis:

DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE is the story of the Crawleys going through a scandal and a change. The year is 1930. Two years after the events of DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA [2022], the Crawleys are enjoying themselves in London when news breaks out that Mary (Michelle Dockery) has secured a divorce from Henry Talbot. Robert (Hugh Bonneville) and his wife Elizabeth McGovern (Cora) are stunned not just by the fact that their daughter hid the divorce from them but also because she gets ostracized in society. The press picks it up and hence, even the staff at Downton Abbey learns about it. The Crawleys return to Downton Abbey while Mary stays behind in London to receive her maternal uncle, Harold Levinson (Paul Giamatti). Harold arrives from New York with a mysterious friend, Gus Sambrook (Alessandro Nivola). Sparks fly between Mary and Gus in no time. On the other hand, Harold drops bad news - he has lost a lot of money in the 1929 Wall Street Crash. Hence, he is seeking to invest in Downton's remaining assets to recoup his losses and repay his debt to Gus. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Movie Story Review:

The story is lovely and goes well with the theme of the series. Julian Fellowes' screenplay is breezy but lacks enough drama. The dialogues are one of the USPs.

Simon Curtis' direction is simple and unhurried. As the story moves into a new decade, the Crawleys realize times are changing faster than ever. How they adjust to the change and the tiff it ensues is relatable and nicely depicted. The manner in which Mary is asked to leave from a royal party due to her separation is memorable. Another scene that stands out is Robert discovering what a 'flat' is. The track of Mary and Gus is also interesting. The finale is moving.

On the flipside, the film begins on a tense note as the divorce news comes through. One expects a lot of fireworks but that really doesn't happen. Yes, the Crawleys and the staff go through some interesting developments. However, things get resolved pretty easily, from Robert objecting to the sale of the London house to Sir Hector Moreland (Simon Russell Beale) revolting against the changes in the annual fair. Moreover, the previous part had far more drama and that is surely missing here. Lastly, it is a film that has a very limited appeal in India.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Movie Review Performances:

Michelle Dockery, this time, has arguably the longest screen time and she owns the part. Hugh Bonneville yet again impresses with his performance. Laura Carmichael (Edith) is adorable and the same goes for Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates) and Sophie McShera (Daisy Parker). Jim Carter (Charles) lends able support. Paul Giamatti, Alessandro Nivola and Robert James-Collier (Thomas Barrow) leave a tremendous mark. Elizabeth McGovern gets a limited scope. Others who do well are Paul Copley (Albert Mason(, Kevin Doyle (Joseph Molesley), Michael Fox (Andrew), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie), Lesley Nicol (Mrs Patmore), Penelope Wilton (Isobel) and Arty Froushan (Noël Coward).

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale movie music and other technical aspects:

The music is royal. Ben Smithard's cinematography is superior. Donal Woods' production design is well-researched, while Anna Mary Scott Robbins' costumes are stunning. Adam Recht's editing is breezy.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE is a heartfelt closure that offers moments of nostalgia and charm. However, it lacks the dramatic highs of its predecessor and moreover, its niche appeal may limit its box office impact in India.