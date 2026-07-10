Dil Deewana Ho Gaya is scheduled to be released on 31 July, 2026. Dil Deewana Ho Gaya is a heartwarming romantic and family drama that explores love, sacrifice, trust, willpower, and destiny through the lives of Rahul, Naina, and Raj. As dreams, relationships, and unexpected circumstances challenge their emotions, they... discover that love is not always about being together - sometimes it becomes a memory that stays with us forever.

Blending romance, family values, heartfelt emotions, and inspiring moments, the film takes audiences on an unforgettable journey of hope, forgiveness, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit. Backed by soulful storytelling and a lyrical, foot-tapping musical score by Vishnu Narayan, Dil Deewana Ho Gaya promises entertainment, emotions, and melodies that linger long after the credits roll.

Produced by Ishpaul Singh Chawla under Grandway Productions and directed by Rajiv Shamlal Soni, this touching tale celebrates love in its purest form while highlighting the importance of family bonds and strong moral values.

A clean, wholesome entertainer for all generations, Dil Deewana Ho Gaya is a film that can be enjoyed together by the entire family - a mother with her son, a father with his daughter, grandparents with their grandchildren, and loved ones of every age. It is a rare family film that brings everyone together to laugh, feel, and celebrate relationships on the big screen.

Get ready to witness this emotional and musical family journey in cinemas across India on 31st July 2026.