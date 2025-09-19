A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (English) Movie Review: A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY doesn't work as intended.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (English) Review {1.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie

Director: Kogonada

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Movie Review Synopsis:

A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY is the story of two individuals taking the journey of their lives. David (Colin Farrell) is all set to leave to attend the marriage of a friend at a holiday boutique resort. His car is clamped by the traffic police, supposedly for incorrect parking. He sees the ad for a rental agency and approaches them. The agency is run by two mysterious people (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kevin Kline). They offer him a vintage 1994 Saturn car and insist that he take their GPS device as well. David agrees. He reaches the wedding venue, where he bumps into Sarah (Margot Robbie). Sparks fly between them, but David stops himself from going all out. The next day, Sarah's car breaks down and David offers her a lift. The GPS suddenly starts taking them to places from their past and does everything possible so that they begin a love affair. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Movie Story Review:

Seth Reiss' story is experimental and novel. Seth Reiss' screenplay doesn't do justice to the plot. A few scenes are exceptional, but there are scenes where one loses interest. The dialogues are decent.

Kogonada's direction is okay. To give credit where it's due, he has extracted fine performances from the lead actors. Technically, the film is top-class and the use of different colours adds to the effect. The sequence where David cries after rejecting the offer to dance with Sarah is relatable. The scenes where David and Sarah get confronted by their exes in a restaurant and Sarah's encounter with her mother are lovely. David meeting his father is also touching.

But such scenes are few and far between. The film doesn’t go on a high note even once. Though it's just 109 minutes, it moves at a very, very slow pace and becomes boring. On paper, the drama must have looked enticing; however, it doesn’t translate into a compelling drama a la ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND [2004]. Instead, it gives a déjà vu of BAAR BAAR DEKHO [2016].

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Movie Review Performances:

Colin Farrell never gives a reason to disappoint. Even here, he rises above the script and delivers a lovely performance. Margot Robbie plays a difficult role with ease. In fact, her role is complex, but she handles it like a pro. Their chemistry is great, though it’s affected a bit by the writing. Phoebe Waller-Bridge impresses while Kevin Kline leaves a mark. Lily Rabe (Sarah's mother) makes her presence felt.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey movie music and other technical aspects:

Joe Hisaishi's music is minimal and effective. Benjamin Loeb's cinematography is breathtaking. At the same time, it also gives it a 'film festival' look. Katie Byron's production design has a retro feel. Arjun Bhasin's costumes are realistic. Susan E Kim and Jonathan Alberts' editing is slow.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY is an experimental drama that doesn’t work as intended due to the writing, boring narrative, and slow pace. At the box office, it’ll sink without a trace, despite the casting.