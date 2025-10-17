Bhagwat – Chapter One: Raakshas Movie Review: BHAGWAT CHAPTER ONE RAAKSHAS suffers from an uneven screenplay.

Bhagwat – Chapter One: Raakshas Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar

Director: Akshay Shere

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas Movie Review Synopsis:

BHAGWAT CHAPTER ONE: RAAKSHAS is the story of a cop trying to catch a serial killer. The year is 2009. Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) is transferred to Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh due to his anger issues. As soon as he joins duty, he begins investigating the case of Poonam Mishra. It is alleged that she has run away with a guy from another community, leading to communal tensions. Bhagwat realizes that the investigation has been shoddy. He goes all out and promises Poonam’s father (Dadhi Pandey) that he'll find his daughter in 15 days. The phone records indicate that she was talking to a woman named Kaushalya. Kaushalya's phone records further show that she was on a call with another woman for a long time. This is when Bhagwat stumbles upon a shocking truth - just like Poonam, all these women are missing! Meanwhile, a parallel track shows Samir (Jitendra Kumar) wooing a girl named Meera (Ayesha Kaduskar) in Banaras. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas Movie Story Review:

Bhavini Bheda's story is inspired by true events and worthy of a cinematic adaptation. Bhavini Bheda's screenplay is gripping but also has several loose ends. Sumit Saxena's dialogues are normal.

Akshay Shere's direction is fine. The film never gets boring and for a long time, the two tracks of Bhagwat and Samir don't even meet. Yet, it doesn't lead to any issue. The director has extracted fine performances from the actors and also kept the realism intact.

On the flipside, the film's biggest issue is that it is very similar to DAHAAD. This web series has been widely consumed by the same target audience as this film. Of course, the approach here is a bit different. Yet, the story is the same and this dilutes the impact. What is new here is the courtroom drama, a space that DAHAAD didn't explore. But it ends on an abrupt note. There are some more issues as well. The angle of Samir's wives doesn't work as intended. Also, the makers misled the audience by mentioning the incorrect year of the Banaras track.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas Movie Review Performances:

Both Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar are known for positive and light-hearted roles and in this film, they go against the tide. Arshad is quite good and underplays his part neatly. Jitendra Kumar gets to play a negative character, probably a first for him, and he comes out with flying colours. Ayesha Kaduskar, who recently left a mark in BADA NAAM KARENGE, delivers yet another spectacular performance. Tara Alisha Berry (Sumitra) does fine but is let down by the writing. Coral Bhamra (Kavita Shastri; photographer) makes her presence felt and has an arresting screen presence. Devas Dixit (Mahto; cop) lends able support.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas movie music and other technical aspects:

Both the songs, 'Kaccha Kaccha Aam' and 'Gawahi De', don't impress. Mangesh Dhakde's background score is far better.

Amogh Deshpande's cinematography is satisfactory. Pradyumna Kumar Swain's action is without any gore. Priyanka Mundada's costumes and Nikhil Kovale's production design are realistic yet look great on screen. Hemal Kothari's editing is functional.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, despite strong and intense performances by Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, BHAGWAT CHAPTER ONE: RAAKSHAS suffers from an uneven screenplay, abrupt ending, and most importantly, a striking similarity to DAHAAD.