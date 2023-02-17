Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is the story of a superhero and his family exploring the Quantum Realm. Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is living a relaxed life after associating with fellow Avengers in saving the world. He writes a book and is content with the attention he's getting, though at times he's confused with Spider-Man! One day, he learns that his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), with the help of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), has built a 'Sub-atomic Hubble Telescope' to further study the Quantum Realm. Cassie and Hank show the device to Scott, Hope aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer). When Janet learns that this device will be used to communicate with the Quantum Realm, she gets scared and asks Cassie to shut it off immediately. But it's too late as the fivesome gets sucked into the Quantum Realm. On top of that, Scott and Cassie get separated from Hank, Hope and Janet. Janet, who was stuck in the Quantum Realm for years, is aware that their lives are in danger. But she refuses to share details with Hank and Hope. Later, all five reunite and realize that they are up against the very evil and devious Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Jeff Loveness's story is fascinating and crucial to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it signals a new beginning and an introduction of a new powerful villain. Jeff Loveness's screenplay, however, is decent at best. A few scenes are very well-written but several scenes are clichéd. The dialogues are fine and one does miss the constant witty and funny-one liners that were there in the previous ANT-MAN films.

Peyton Reed's direction is fair. He has handled the scale very well and the way he has presented the world of Quantum Realm makes for a fascinating watch. Also, the way Hank and Hope are confused and dying to know the truth from Janet is intriguing. Some scenes that work in the first half are Scott and Cassie being held hostage by ‘Quantum Realm people’ and Janet meeting an old friend.

However, the first half and the scenes upto the pre-climax in the second half fail to entice like the previous Marvel films. This is because it gives a ‘been-there-done-that’ feeling, especially in the action scenes. Despite being just 125 minutes long, it seems a bit dragging in the middle. Thankfully, the climax fight is a bit exhilarating. The mid-credit and post-credit scenes will be liked by Marvel fans.

Speaking of performances, Paul Rudd is lovely as always. However, this time, his character’s funny side is not seen much and one misses that as Paul’s comic timing is spot-on. Kathryn Newton puts up a confident act. Michael Douglas is dependable, as expected. Evangeline Lilly gets limited scope but Michelle Pfeiffer is great. Jonathan Majors does well as the villain. Katy O'Brian (Jentorra) leaves a huge mark. Bill Murray (Lord Krylar) is great in a cameo. William Jackson Harper (Quaz) has an interesting character but is barely there in the film. Corey Stoll (Darren/MODOK) is annoying while David Dastmalchian (Veb) is cute.

Christophe Beck's music has a cinematic feel. William Pope's cinematography is spectacular. Will Htay's production design is superior. Sammy Sheldon's costumes are appealing. The action is run-of-the-mill in most scenes. VFX matches global standards. But in the case of Darren, it’s not impressive and the way he has been presented will put off viewers. Adam Gerstel and Laura Jennings' editing could have been sharper.

On the whole, ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA works due to the fascinating storyline, performances and exhilarating finale. It also introduces an exciting and terrifying new villain and as a result, it’s a must-watch for Marvel fans. However, the clichéd narrative and beaten-to-death action sequences will prevent it from becoming a huge grosser like the recent Marvel films.