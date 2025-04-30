Another Simple Favor (English) Movie Review: ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR benefits from an intriguing script.

Another Simple Favor (English) Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick

Director: Paul Feig

Another Simple Favor Movie Review Synopsis:

ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR is the story of a famous author and influencer who gets into trouble yet again. A few years after the events of the first part, Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) is now an author and also dabbles in solving criminal cases. She has even written a book about her experience of getting involved in the disappearance and fake death of Emily Nelson (Blake Lively). Sadly, her book is not doing well, as intended. At a book-reading session, Emily arrives. She was in prison and was released all of a sudden. She also informs Stephanie that she's getting married to Dante Versano (Michele Morrone), an Italian bigwig. Dante asks for another favour - she asks Emily to be her maid of honour at her wedding in Capri. Stephanie is in two minds. This is when Emily threatens to sue her for writing about her in her novel without her consent. Hence, Stephanie reluctantly agrees to join her. At the wedding venue, Stephanie learns that Sean (Henry Golding), Emily's ex-husband, is also invited along with Emily's mother Margaret McLinden (Elizabeth Perkins) and her aunt Linda McLinden (Allison Janney). Dante's mother Portia (Elena Sofia Ricci) hates Emily. The situation is volatile and on top of it, a murder takes place on the island. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Another Simple Favor Movie Story Review:

Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis's story is full of twists and turns. Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis's screenplay is fast-paced and unpredictable. However, it gives the feeling of been-there-done-that. The dialogues, like the first part, are hilarious and savage.

Paul Feig's direction is effective. He tries his best to make sure that the USPs of the first part are repeated in the sequel. Hence, the electrifying chemistry between the two female leads and the sassy exchange of words between them are present in abundance. The tension that arises at the wedding also keeps the interest going. There's a major twist in the second half which will be unexpected.

However, the way the suspense unfolds could have been better. Moreover, the second half is when the film turns into the story of the character being wrongly framed for murder in a foreign country. This whole plot point and the way it happens are cliched and this takes away the charm of the film to a great extent. The first part worked big time as nothing was commonplace; that same factor, sadly, is not present here.

Another Simple Favor Movie Review Performances:

Anna Kendrick yet again delivers an entertaining performance. This time, her character has evolved as life happened to her. Yet, she's still naive and this balance has been nicely achieved by Anna in her act. Blake Lively, as expected, is fiery yet again. She keeps her act mysterious and she does full justice to her part. Henry Golding dominates the show, despite limited screen time. Elizabeth Perkins, Allison Janney and Elena Sofia Ricci lend able support. Michele Morrone doesn’t get much scope. Alex Newell (Vicky) leaves a mark. Ian Ho (Nicky) is okay. It's shocking that the makers ignore him in the middle of the film, especially when he goes through a devastating life episode. Andrew Rannells (Darren), Bashir Salahuddin (Detective Summerville), Lorenzo de Moor (Matteo), Max Malatesta (Detective Antonio Lucchese) and Taylor Ortega (Agent Irene Walker) are fair.

Another Simple Favor movie music and other technical aspects:

Theodore Shapiro's music is in sync with the film's theme. Indian moviegoers will be surprised as the Italian song 'L'Italiano' is played; a popular Bollywood song was lifted from this Toto Cutugno composition. John Schwartzman's cinematography is charming but the lensman makes sure not to focus too much on the beautiful locales. Renee Ehrlich Kalfus's costumes are striking and will be talked about. Martin Whist's production design is rich. Brent White's editing is slick.

Another Simple Favor Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR benefits from an intriguing script and a series of unexpected twists. However, the cliched developments in the second half hold it back. Nevertheless, its whodunit appeal and strong casting are likely to drive promising viewership.