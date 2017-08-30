Amrita Arora snapped post a salon session in Bandra Bollywood Hungama News Network Amrita Arora Amrita Arora Amrita Arora Amrita Arora Amrita Arora Amrita AroraTags : Amrita Arora, Bandra, Parties and Events, salonYou might also like Celebs grace Sachin Pilgaonkar's 60th birthday… Ranveer Singh graces Dahi Handi celebrations in… Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak… Photo shoot of 'Fukrey 2' with the starcast at… Aditi Rao Hydari snapped post Eid celebrations at… Katrina Kaif snapped post a Photo shoot