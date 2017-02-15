“I am sure Zaheer Khan will watch Irada” – Sagarika Ghatge

ByFaridoon Shahryar
  • 0
  • 0

“I am sure Zaheer Khan will watch Irada” - Sagarika Ghatge features

Sagarika Ghatge in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama‘s Faridoon Shahryar speaks about how she is in a happy space currently and her sporty side. And yes the name of a prominent cricketer makes her smile like a dream. Do watch the embedded video too.

We know you because of Chak De India, you have this sporty side to you. Now we hear that you’re getting sports in your real life as well. You’ve said that you’re in your happy space now?
I’ve always been in a happy space. I’ve been a sportsperson before I did Chak De India. I was an athlete in school, so I’ve been playing sports since I was in class 4th. I represented Rajasthan in athletics for nationals. I’ve been a swimmer, played hockey. Sports have always been a part of me.

Cricket toh everyone likes in India, left arm fast bowling is something which is very attractive…
(Laughs!) I enjoy all sports. I am huge fan of cricket and love watching it.

We hear the rumours of your friendship with Zaheer Khan…
Like I said, I am in a really happy space. I am sure he’ll watch the film. Lot of people will watch the film (Laughs!).

