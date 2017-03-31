Shraddha Kapoor joins hands with family to promote Indian handicrafts

More than a year ago, we saw Shraddha Kapoor doing an ad for ethnic wear with the ladies in her family which included her mother and her aunts. Now the actress once again decided to promote Indian handicrafts.

Of late, there have been many actresses who are coming together to endorse the work of Indian weavers. Shraddha Kapoor, her mother Shivangi, her aunts Tejaswani and Padmini shot an ad that showcases handicraft sarees as well as salwar-kurtas by weavers from Madhya Pradesh.

Shraddha Kapoor and her mother Shivangi immediately agreed to do this when the latter’s sister and yesteryear actress Padmini Kolhapuri approached them for the same. Apparently, amidst her busy schedule, Shraddha took a day off to shoot the ad which was shot in Mumbai in a plush five star hotel.

The ad will be used at an exhibition that will be held in the capital this weekend. It features Shraddha and the women in her family sporting traditional wear that not only has organic fabric but also zardozi work and embroidery.

On the Bollywood front, last seen in Ok Jaanu, Shraddha Kapoor is now gearing up for Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor and the biopic of Haseena Parker, Haseena – The Queen Of Mumbai.