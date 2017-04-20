Shah Rukh Khan’s special wish for Sachin Tendulkar brings out his philosophical side

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Shah Rukh Khan's special wish for Sachin

The much-awaited film on Sachin Tendulkar’s life has everyone really excited. Many celebrities and cricket legends have been sending him best wishes for the success of his film. After superstar Rajinikanth‘s special best wishes, another superstar came forward to wish him.

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished the cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and called him a guiding light. He wrote, “@sachin_rt I believed, when u did well I would 2 & when u didn’t, I will http://fail.Like  a billion others I miss my guiding lite.ATB for the film.”

Sachin Tendulkar managed to give him a philosophical response. Sachin replied, “Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-)”

Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams will narrate the story of Sachin Tendulkar from his early days to how he became a cricketing legend. The music score has been composed by AR Rahman. It is slated for theatrical release on May 26.


