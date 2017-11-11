Ranveer Singh’s look as Alauddin Khilji is as tyrannical as ever on this poster of Padmavati

He plays an antagonist for the first time and if the response to the trailer is proof, then Ranveer Singh is already being ‘hated’ by the audience in a good way. After playing roles like Ram in Ram Leela and Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer now goes the villainous way for his third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

And not surprisingly, he seems to own every frame with his presence. Ranveer Singh plays the role of tyrant ruler Alauddin Khilji, an ambitious Mughal emperor whose only aim remains to be to conquer even if it means killing the innocent. Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji not only has managed to look menacing with his shrewd expression and the well-placed scar right below one of his eyes but has even convincingly adapted the mannerisms of the Emperor. If anything, the recently released picture of Ranveer in the Khilji avatar has only further reestablished his role as the Mughal dictator.

Considered to be one of the cruelest leaders in history, Alauddin gets mesmerized by the beauty of Rani Padmini and to fulfill his wish of conquering her too, he decides to wage a war against Chittorgarh of which she is the queen.

Playing the role of Rani Padmini or Padmavati is Deepika Padukone and essaying the role of her husband and King of Chittorgarh is Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh in the film. Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated to release on December 1.