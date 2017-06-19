HOTNESS: Ranveer Singh’s beefed up look will wipe away your Monday blues

Ranveer Singh is one charming man. In the last few years, Ranveer Singh has had a complete transformation. Now, Ranveer Singh’s latest photographs is a treat for everyone’s eyes.

On Monday afternoon, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of pictures in which he is flaunting his beefed-up avatar. He captioned this picture as “Sweat for it #mondaymotivation.” In another shot, Ranveer flaunts his toned arms with the perfectly cut biceps and triceps. Sporting his workout clothes with messy long hair and groomed beard, Ranveer captioned it, “Grind don’t stop #mondaymotivation.”

On the film front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film, Padmavati. Starring as anti-hero Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, Ranveer’s entire look has been kept under wraps. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.