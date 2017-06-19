Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.06.2017 | 12:09 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

HOTNESS: Ranveer Singh’s beefed up look will wipe away your Monday blues

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ranveer Singh's beefed up look will wipe away your Monday blues-1

Ranveer Singh is one charming man. In the last few years, Ranveer Singh has had a complete transformation. Now, Ranveer Singh’s latest photographs is a treat for everyone’s eyes.

Ranveer Singh's beefed up look will wipe away your Monday blues-2

On Monday afternoon, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of pictures in which he is flaunting his beefed-up avatar. He captioned this picture as “Sweat for it #mondaymotivation.” In another shot, Ranveer flaunts his toned arms with the perfectly cut biceps and triceps. Sporting his workout clothes with messy long hair and groomed beard, Ranveer captioned it, “Grind don’t stop #mondaymotivation.”

Ranveer Singh's beefed up look will wipe away your Monday blues-3

On the film front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film, Padmavati. Starring as anti-hero Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, Ranveer’s entire look has been kept under wraps. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

HOT! Shama Sikander poses only in an animal…

HOLY SMOKES: Lauren Gottlieb shows off her…

HOT! Riya Sen sends temperatures soaring…

HOTNESS: Lisa Haydon is raising the…

HOT: Poonam Pandey sizzles as she hangs out…

Check out: Sonakshi Sinha is the girl in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification