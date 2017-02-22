Check out: Team Naam Shabana wraps its shoot

The power packed avatar of Agent Shabana Khan has taken everyone by a surprise and triggered curiousity ever since the trailer of Naam Shabana has hit the tube. Playing the protagonist is Taapsee Pannu and the film is a prequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Baby as it attempts to tell the journey of Shabana from a civilian to an undercover agent.

Naam Shabana that has been shot in varied locations including Malaysia has been completed. The shoot of the film has finally been wrapped up and Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share the same. She posted this black and white picture, giving a glimpse of her character Shabana with a note saying, “And it’s a wrap! India’s first ever ‘spin off’ to show you making of a SPY! Come witness the thrill, 31st March 2017 #NaamShabana.”

Besides this, on the last day of its shoot, team Naam Shabana met the media in Delhi where they were shooting at a hospital in Noida. In fact, the interaction was held at a hospital room in the form of a press conference. Together the team spoke about the journey of the film, wherein everybody shared their insights about the role, the prep and their love for the franchise.

Gulshan Kumar and Cape of Good Films presents, A Plan C Studios and Neeraj Pandey’s production, Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair and it is all set to release on March 31.