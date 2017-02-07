Check out: Katrina Kaif posts an underwater photograph of herself

Even though the stunning Katrina Kaif may have joined social media a bit late as compared to her contemporaries, she has more than made up for her ‘late coming’. All of her posts are definitely drool worthy and demands your attention all the time.

This time round, the gorgeous Katrina Kaif has posted an extremely breath taking photograph of hers, which was shot underwater! Katrina Kaif, being as unique as she herself is, even captioned the photograph in an extremely unique manner. She captioned the photograph as “ƎVITƆƎ ƧЯƎ”. Interestingly, this isn’t the first such image Katrina has posted. In fact a couple of weeks ago the actress who had been busy shooting for a magazine cover in the Maldives, had posted another underwater image from the same shoot.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the Anurag Basu directed Jagga Jasoos. The film is scheduled for release this year.