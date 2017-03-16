Check out: Kajol shares a quirky photo from her ad shoot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Kajol shares a quirky photo

Kajol seems to be keeping very busy lately. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for her Tamil film, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2. Kajol is all set to play an antagonist in the film opposite South star Dhanush.

On Wednesday, Kajol shared a quirky photo with her team who help her to glam up. Posing alongside her makeup artist and hairdresser, she added from crown filters. She captioned the phoot, “Hats off pls ;)” Dressed in brown top with black leggings, Kajol was on the sets of an ad film.

Kajol returning to screens with her Tamil film VIP 2 in June 2017.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

When Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

REVEALED: When Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rani…

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

Karan-Johar-blasts

Karan Johar blasts out at Ajay Devgn, blames him…

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s mother admitted in the same hospital news

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s mother admitted in the…

Kajol

Here’s why Kajol was asked to return to Mumbai…

Shaina-NC-to-Zaira-Wasim

“India & the government is with you” says…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification