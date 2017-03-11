Check out: Jacqueline Fernandez launches her signature cosmetic line

Jacqueline Fernandez has been the face of several brands including the beauty brand The Body Shop India for a while now. The actress was secretly working on her project with The Body Shop India and has finally revealed what it was all about.

Today, Jacqueline Fernandez announced her signature line of cosmetics ‘Sealed with a kiss’ in collaboration with the brand. She shared a photo holding a liquid matte lipstick from her new collection of cosmetics and captioned it, “Can finally share with y’all what I’ve been working on for months! My Signature Line of cosmetics for @TheBodyShopIndia is out today!!!(PS: I’m most thrilled that it’s not tested on animals. Miu Miu approves!)” The collection includes Matte Lip Liquids which are 100% vegetarian with 12 shades in the collection.

Besides this new venture, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently working on her next film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput.