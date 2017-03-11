Check out: Jacqueline Fernandez launches her signature cosmetic line

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Check out: Jacqueline Fernandez launches her signature cosmetic line

Jacqueline Fernandez has been the face of several brands including the beauty brand The Body Shop India for a while now. The actress was secretly working on her project with The Body Shop India and has finally revealed what it was all about.

Today, Jacqueline Fernandez announced her signature line of cosmetics ‘Sealed with a kiss’ in collaboration with the brand. She shared a photo holding a liquid matte lipstick from her new collection of cosmetics and captioned it, “Can finally share with y’all what I’ve been working on for months! My Signature Line of cosmetics for @TheBodyShopIndia is out today!!!(PS: I’m most thrilled that it’s not tested on animals. Miu Miu approves!)” The collection includes Matte Lip Liquids which are 100% vegetarian with 12 shades in the collection.

Besides this new venture, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently working on her next film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Here’s why Jacqueline Fernandez has given up on dairy products & sugar

Here’s why Jacqueline Fernandez has given up on…

Jacqueline Fernandez to join Salman Khan on his Da Bang tour

Jacqueline Fernandez to join Salman Khan on his…

Raabta-news

Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta…

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala – Fox Star Studios inks…

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan returns to the dark side with…

Badshah

SCOOP: Reload to feature the track ‘Bandook’ by…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification