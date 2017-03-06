Check out: Ileana D’Cruz wraps up shooting of the Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Baadshaho’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Baadshaho

The stunning Ileana D’Cruz, who was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom, will now be seen in the much awaited film Baadshaho. Ileana D’Cruz, who recently wrapped up the shooting of Baadshaho, described it as an ‘incredibly special journey’.

Recently, after wrapping up the shooting of Baadshaho, the gorgeous Ileana D’Cruz took to the social media and posted the adjoining photograph with Ajay Devgn. She captioned the photograph as “#Baadshaho was incredibly special. Can’t believe I’ve finished filming for it already…the people on it were beautiful though & u will all hold a very special place in my heart”.

Besides Ileana D’Cruz and Ajay Devgn, Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal in the lead roles. Directed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Milan Luthria and Bhushan Kumar, Baadshaho is a thriller set in the Emergency era of the 70s. The film will hit the theatres on September 1 this year.

