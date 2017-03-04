Check out: Freida Pinto helps feed 800 hungry people post the Oscars

All those who watched this year’s prestigious Oscar awards ceremony will surely agree to the fact that there were many surprises which were in store for everyone. Besides the most prestigious Oscar awards ceremony making news all over, it was also the stunning Freida Pinto who made news with her social initiative. Readers may know that, besides being an actress, Freida Pinto also happens to be the Global Citizen Ambassador.

As a part of the aforesaid initiative, around 800 hungry people were fed food from the Oscar 2017 awards ceremony. Freida Pinto had teamed up with a San Francisco based company ‘Copia’, in order to ensure that the leftover food like appetizers and desserts were fed to the communities who were in need. Freida Pinto posted the adjoining photographs on the social media and captioned the same as “So excited to be kicking off Oscar weekend with this fantastic initiative. This year #Copia and I team up with some of Oscar weekends biggest parties to recover excess food and deliver it to communities most in need in Los Angeles. #zerowaste #zerohunger Because this food is too good to be wasted. Thank you Women in Film for your incredible support @hellomikeamico” She also added yet another photograph which she captioned as “The Stories that feed our culture has now fed OVER 800 people. Sharing excess food to feed our community is a No- Brainer. Thank you @filmindependent #spiritawards @gocopia @lamission for making this happen! #zerowaste #zerohunger #eatlikeastar”.

Speaking about the noble initiative, Freida Pinto said that their aim was to ensure that no one went hungry in the film and TV town of Los Angeles by recovering the leftover foods from all of the big parties and events.