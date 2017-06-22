Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 1:34 PM IST

Behind the Scenes: Fatima Sana Shaikh is living the Malta life while filming Thugs of Hindostan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Behind the Scenes Fatima Sana Shaikh is living the Malta life while filming Thugs of Hindostan-1

After starring in the record-breaking movie Dangal which broke domestic and international records, newbie Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set for next big adventure. The actress will star alongside her onscreen father and mentor Aamir Khan in Yash Raj FilmsThugs of Hindostan.

Behind the Scenes Fatima Sana Shaikh is living the Malta life while filming Thugs of Hindostan-2

At the beginning of June, the cast and crew reached Malta in Europe to begin the first schedule of the film. Fatima was seen sporting long hair which is also her look in the film. She has used extensions as she still has short hair. When not filming, Fatima is using her spare time exploring the beautiful Malta. She has been sharing pictures when the beautiful streets of Malta. Sharing a couple of pictures, she captioned it, “Squinting….photo credits for all my pictures @melissajin92.”

Behind the Scenes Fatima Sana Shaikh is living the Malta life while filming Thugs of Hindostan-3

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan will star Bollywood’s two biggest superstars – Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and is set for 2018 release.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

