Athiya Shetty remembers her late grandfather in an emotional post

Suniel Shetty and his entire family were left devastated after Suniel’s father Veerapa Shetty passed away on March 1, 2017. Suniel performed the last rites of his father on March 2 with his son and wife by his side.

Suniel’s daughter Athiya Shetty could not be present at this tough time with her family. But, Athiya’s thoughts are with her family as she shared an emotional post for her late grandfather. She bid farewell to him in the most endearing way by sharing a special picture from her childhood days with her grandfather. Her message read, “And sometimes even a lifetime isn’t enough. Until we meet again. Thank you for being my grandfather. Hope you’re happy and at peace wherever you are. Love you Ajja, will miss you forever.”

Athiya Shetty is currently in London shooting for Mubarakan with Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ileana D’Cruz. This is why she could not be present for the last rites of her grandfather but will be flying down for the 13th-day rituals.