Amazon Studios’ head Roy Price meets Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others; future collaboration in works?

Amazon Studios’ head Roy Price and his team are currently in India on their trip to expand their business venture. Earlier this week, Roy Price had meetings with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Kabir Khan and others for possible collaborations.

On Friday, Karan Johar invited Roy Price to Dharma Productions office for possible future partnership. Roy shared a candid photo of Karan telling him something while he laughed. He captioned the picture, “If @karanjohar would teach me to dance I could make it on to the wall of fame #choreography #mumbai #amazon #filmovision.”

Excel Productions’ Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani also had a proper chat with online streaming giant Roy Price. Zoya Akhtar was also present. Roy captioned the pictures as, “Scheming with @zoieakhtar @faroutakhtar. That eggplant = #madeinheaven Looking forward to seeing the show too! #mumbai #amazon#filmovision.”\

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for their big release, Bahubali: The Conclusion. Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, is gearing for his next film Lucknow Central which is slated to release in September 2017. Zoya Akhtar is also gearing up to begin her next film Gully Boy.