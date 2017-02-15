Aamir Khan gets emotional after reading handwritten letter by Rekha

With Dangal doing brisk business even weeks after its release, the cast decided to celebrate the success of the film. The success bash of Dangal, which was held recently, was definitely a star studded affair with many bigwigs like Ranbir Kapoor and even veteran actor Jeetendra making it to the event. One of the surprise guests was none other than the yesteryear diva Rekha.

The evergreen actress, who rarely goes to parties, not only attended this bash but even brought a special gift for Aamir Khan. In fact, her gesture made the superstar extremely emotional and he burst into tears. Rekha brought a hand written letter for Aamir as she was touched watching the movie. Aamir Khan read the letter in the party and was moved with all the things the veteran actress wrote for him.

Sources present at the party said,”Aamir was overwhelmed reading the letter, and was in tears. He said he will always keep the letter with him as not just the movie but this letter also holds a special place in his heart, as Rekha especially came to the party to tell him how special the movie was to her.”

Dangal also stars TV actress Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sheikh and the film that broke several records at box office, won critical and mass acclaim. It has also swept away several accolades this year. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal released on December 23 last year.