6 Best dialogues from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Best dialogues from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai was unveiled on Tuesday November 7. And as expected, it has worked big time thanks to its action quotient, scale, grandeur, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s performances and also the simple but sharp dialogues. In fact, a massy, entertaining film needs great dialogues and if the trailer of the film is any indication, then it seems like that this Ali Abbas Zafar directed entertainer is replete with some great, clap worthy one-liners. Bollywood Hungama in this article brings to you the five best dialogues from the explosive theatrical trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai:

“Jab se duniya bani hai, tab se har kone mein, sirf ek hi jung hui hai – sahi aur galat ki, roshni aur andhere ki

Best dialogues from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer-1

 

“Shikaar toh sab karte hai. Lekin Tiger se behtaar shikaar koi nahin karta.”

Best dialogues from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer-2

 

“Ek baar hum uss hospital mein ghuus gaye, toh hamare paas sirf do din honge un nurses ko wahan se baahar nikaalne ke liye.”

Best dialogues from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer-3

 

“Hamara yeh mission ab sirf un nurses ko bachane ke liye hi nahin hai. Poori duniya ko batane ke liye ki we stand for peace.”

Best dialogues from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer-4

 

“Tiger, dum hai toh rok le.”

Best dialogues from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer-5

 

“Usman, agar tujh mein dum hai, toh ab tu mujhe rok ke dikha.”

Best dialogues from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer-6

