Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.11.2018 | 5:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

ZERO: Salman Khan goes out of his way to promote Shah Rukh Khan and ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan sure is a yaron ka yaar. While we know that he is busy shooting for Bigg Boss and simultaneously also managing his movie Bharat, he still has time to go out of his way to promote Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zero which also stars Katrina Kaif, his ex-girlfriend and his Sultan co-star Anushka Sharma. The trailer of this film dropped yesterday and it opened to a lot of love and appreciation of the masses. It is for the first time that they’ll be seeing Shah Rukh Khan in the garb of a vertically challenged character, Bauua. Salman Khan very sweetly launched the Zero teaser on Eid and also did something extremely touching for SRK. He met with the community of vertically challenged people and distributed food and sweets to them. He also chatted with them about Zero and told them to heartily support it.

ZERO Salman Khan goes out of his way to promote Shah Rukh Khan and ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif's film

The community representatives spoke to media about it. Here is the trailer:

Zero is releasing this Christmas on December 21 and has been directed by Aanand L Rai.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Salman Khan suggested Aanand L Rai’s ZERO to him

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Urvashi Vani…

Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode calls Jasleen…

YRF to release Aamir Khan - Amitabh Bachchan…

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde ACCUSES makers…

Shah Rukh Khan to host big party on November…

Aamir Khan PRAISES Shah Rukh Khan after…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification